A bill limiting the length of contracts for small, renewable power projects would undercut a $100 million-plus proposed solar-power project near Billings, an attorney for the developer says.

“We are at the point right now where my clients are coming into this state and saying, `We want to do business here’ – and Senate Bill 102 says, `No, not here – go somewhere else,’” attorney Mike Uda told MTN News Wednesday.

SB102, which passed the Senate last month on a 25-24 vote, has its first House hearing Friday, before the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee.

Sen. Tom Richmond, R-Billings, the sponsor of the bill, told MTN News that it’s a consumer-friendly bill, because it would prevent utilities from being required to enter into long-term contracts to buy power from smaller, independent solar- and wind-power projects.

Long-term contracts – which are encouraged by present state law – lock in energy prices that may end up being above the market, indirectly driving up prices that consumers pay for power, he says.

“The whole idea is to try to avoid shifting risks to the ratepayers for very long-term contracts, when it’s basically not a free-market situation,” he says. “(The buyer and seller) are put together by the federal government.”

Federal law that promotes development of these independent, renewable-power projects requires utilities like NorthWestern Energy to buy their power, which goes into the mix of electricity that NorthWestern sells to its 360,000 customers in Montana.

But details of contracts and rates often are determined by state regulators and state laws.

Current Montana law says long-term contracts should be “encouraged,” to help these projects.

Uda told MTN News that banks generally want contracts longer than 20 years, before financing these types of projects.

“I believe this (bill) would prevent these projects from obtaining financing,” he said. “It would be a substantial chill to the development of these renewable resources in the state of Montana.”

Uda represents MT Sun, a Utah-based firm that is proposing an 80-megawatt solar power farm just north of Billings.

MT Sun says the 480-acre project, Montana’s largest solar farm, would provide scores of construction jobs, eight long-term jobs, and millions of dollars in property taxes and lease payments, the latter going to the state and private landowners.

MT Sun intends to sell the power to NorthWestern, under a contract and rates that would be approved by the state Public Service Commission.

Richmond says shorter contracts should be considered, because they would more closely reflect market prices for power.

Yet Uda says past long-term contracts for these projects have turned out to be good deals for the consumer – as well as promoting small project development.

He noted that when a utility like NorthWestern builds a project of its own and is allowed to charge ratepayers for the cost, the payback can be longer than 20 years – and that no one is objecting to that.

“If these were not renewable energy projects, I believe there would be every effort made on the part of the Legislature to encourage these things,” Uda says. “If we’re concerned about jobs and we’re concerned about (tax) revenue, and we want to put people back to work, particularly in rural parts of the state … we shouldn’t be promoting bills that would prevent development of these resources.”