BILLINGS — A Billings radio host known for his role “Breakfast Flakes” morning show on KCTR returned to the airwaves Monday after apologizing for suggesting that Native Americans should have separate basketball tournaments due to unruly fan behavior.

Paul Mushaben posted his apology on the KCTR-AM website saying he intended to point out fan behavior and disrespect for facilities that he’s seen. He previously said such behavior was common at games involving predominantly Native American teams.

Several basketball teams held pre-game ceremonies as a show of solidarity between predominantly white and predominantly Native American schools after Mushaben’s Feb. 21 post. The comments sparked both support and outrage and resulted in several demonstrations in Billings.

He was suspended two days later. A march in support of Mushaben was held in Billings.

Mushaben’s full apology is below:

I would like to apologize to those who were offended by my recent blog post. It suggested separation for Native American teams to play in their own tournament at separate facilities. I apologize and regret making those statements.

My intent was to address the unruly behavior at these events and the disrespect of the facilities and to convey that any team, and I mean any team, not willing to acknowledge and obey the rules should not be allowed to participate.

I will continue to pressure the MHSA to stop the unconscionable behavior and destruction of property at our schools and local venues during all high school events by any and all parties. Disrespect and lawlessness should be dealt with swiftly and with consequences for everyone.

Again, I apologize to all who were offended and hurt by this. I also want to thank all of our Cat Country family for your loyal support.