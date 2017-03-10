BROWING – The Blackfeet Tribe has scheduled a series of community meetings to discuss the Water Compact and Water Rights Settlement.

The meetings are part of a continued effort by the Tribe to educate Tribal members about the settlement.

“Our outreach efforts have started a conversation about the water compact, which is exactly what we wanted to happen,” said Jerry Lunak, Blackfeet Water Resources Director. “We want tribal members to talk with each other about the importance of our water, but we also want to make sure they have accurate information for when they cast their votes.”

The final step in the approval process is for Blackfeet tribal members to vote on the deal on April 20.

If approved by tribal members, it would provide around $471 million for upgrades to the Four Horns Dam, Blackfeet irrigation and other projects.

The settlement would also secure the Tribe’s water rights in the six drainages on the reservation

If rejected the water agreement and the Tribe’s water rights would be determined in the Montana Water Court, and the Tribe would not receive funding for water related projects.

Congress approved the water compact and settlement last December after years of negotiations.

The six meetings have been scheduled between March 20 and March 30.

They will take place in Heart Butte, Starr, Babb, Seville, East Glacier and Browning.

The details of the meetings are listed below:

Heart Butte at the Community Brown Building: March 20 6 to 8 p.m.

Starr at the Starr Community School Gymnasium: March 21 6 to 8 p.m.

Babb at Babb Elementary School: March 22 6 to 8 p.m.

Seville at the Discovery Lodge: March 23 6 to 8 p.m.

East Glacier at the East Glacier Park School: March 28 6 to 8 p.m.

Browning at the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Conference Room: March 30 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information visit the Tribe’s Facebook page or website.

For more information about voting click here.