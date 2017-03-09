HELENA – The Helena School District’s board of trustees voted Thursday to accept the amendments to the permit for the demolition of Central School.

Last month the City voted to grant the district a permit to demolish the school, but added some conditions. The conditions included inviting a historic preservation officer to be part of an advisory panel on the design of the new school.

The demolition and rebuild project is part of a $63 million bond that also includes building new schools for Jim Darcy and Bryant Elementary schools.

The money will also be allocated for security and technology improvements for all Helena elementary and middle schools

Story continues below



Voters will have the opportunity to decide on May 2

If the bond passes the historic Central Building will be demolished and a new one will be built on the property.

If the bond does not pass the city will not issue a demolition permit and nothing will be done with the building.