HELENA – Fish Wildlife and Parks announced Friday that boaters heading to Canyon Ferry Reservoir this weekend will find two open ramps with decontamination stations on site as a way to address the threat of invasive mussels.

Because of ice, only two public ramps will be open: the ramp at the Silos on the southwestern part of the lake and the Shannon Boat Ramp on the north end.

The decontamination stations will use FWP’s new pressurized watercraft cleaning trailers.

The decontamination trailers help speed up the mandatory decontamination FWP is requiring for many watercrafts.

The new machines clean the boats by spraying the exterior and flushing the interior compartments with pressurized hot water between 120 and 140 degrees to remove and kill any AIS that may be on the watercraft.

The limited access at Canyon Ferry Reservoir is part of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ response to a water sample from last fall that was found to be suspect for the presence of aquatic invasive mussel larvae. Water samples from Tiber were found to be positive for the invasive mussel larvae.

Four pressurized watercraft cleaning trailers will be used at the decontamination stations at the Tiber Reservoir also.

On Wednesday, Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission approved new rules for boaters at Canyon Ferry and Tiber reservoirs as a way to address the threat of invasive mussels.

The new rules require boaters to launch and exit Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs at designated boat ramps, unless they are officially certified as local boaters by FWP.

“This will ensure that watercraft not in the local boater program will depart from the reservoirs at points where inspection and decontamination stations are located,” said Eileen Ryce, chief of Fisheries for FWP.

The new regulations say local boaters would not be required to decontaminate their boat each time they leave Tiber or Canyon Ferry but they still must stop at inspection stations where they will be expedited through after a brief interview.

To be considered a local boater, watercraft owners must complete educational training on aquatic invasive species and sign an agreement with FWP pledging to only use the boat at either Tiber or Canyon Ferry reservoir.

Should a certified local boater want to use the watercraft at another waterbody, as part of the pledge, the boat owner would be required to get the watercraft decontaminated with hot water.