BILLINGS – The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office have released the name of the man found dead in the Yellowstone River last month.

Christopher Vacca, 54, had been missing since Dec. 13. Authorities believed he had fallen into the river.

Search crews worked in-between storm systems to locate the body.

Vacca was found about half-a-mile downstream from where his tracks were initially reported in a call to authorities.

Vacca lived in Columbus for the last three years, and lived in Billings prior to that.