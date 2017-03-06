HELENA – Drivers are reminded that starting Monday Boulder Ave. is closed to all traffic.

The closure comes after construction crews began their work on phase two of the Capitol/Cedar Interchange project.

The closure is in effect 24 hours a day through April 22.

The project includes the replacement of the southbound bridge over the railroad tracks, construction of sound walls on the west side of Interstate 15 and other improvements to the interstate between the Capitol and Cedar exits.

A reminder to watch for work crews and equipment, as well as signs indicating reduced speed limits are in effect.

The change in speed limits will be enforced until the work zone has ended. This will be indicated through signage. Also a reminder for drivers, fines double in work zones.