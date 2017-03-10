(BOULDER) 40 students from Boulder Elementary School have spent the last three months thinking about going to the moon.

Boulder is one of seven communities around Montana where students have been taking part in the NASA Human Exploration Project. Now, they’re learning about science and technology – as well as problem solving and critical thinking – with the help of NASA engineers.

“There’s an excitement around it, that NASA’s actually going to look at their projects and what they did, and possibly use some of their ideas,” said Rochelle Hesford, Boulder Elementary’s 21st Century Programs coordinator.

The entire sixth- and seventh-grade classes got involved with the program. Kids were broken up into groups of four, each student with a different role.

“They have to work as a team, which is probably one of the biggest challenges,” Hesford said.

NASA offers teachers several lesson plans, based on issues the agency is really facing. Each seventh-grade group designed and built a model crew vehicle for future space exploration. Sixth-graders worked on modeling ways to bring plants into space and grow them there.

Of course, the students were working on a small scale, with everyday items. Jessie Harris’ group put together a prototype in a Ziploc bag, with a PVC pipe at the top to water the plants. Chris Davis and his group members put containers filled with soil and water in a shoebox.

Once the prototypes were finished, the kids put them to the test. Then, they had a videoconference with NASA engineers, who gave them feedback on how their ideas might actually work.

“They had good ideas about how to improve our designs and make them more compatible with the moon,” said Jessie.

Her group got suggestions on how to make sure the design would stay together in zero gravity. Chris’ group had to make their design lighter for the trip into space.

“That’s part of the engineering design process, is going back to the drawing board, testing it, figuring out what didn’t work, and then maybe researching or redesigning to make it better,” said Hesford.

This week, the students are focusing on one of the last steps of the design process: communicating their solutions. They’re putting together two- to five-minute videos, explaining what they’ve been working on. In April, they’ll share those videos with the other Montana students involved in the program, at a statewide conference in Missoula.

Hesford says the skills kids are learning will help them in whatever career path they eventually follow.

“Not having A, B, C, as what you have to do, where it’s more open and they have to use their imagination and their mind to make it work,” she said.

But there are other lessons too.

“I learned that NASA engineers have a lot of problems that they have to deal with, and some of them are really hard,” said Jessie.

This is the second year Boulder has taken part in this program. Several years ago, Hesford’s afterschool group participated. This is the first time all sixth- and seventh-graders have been involved during class.