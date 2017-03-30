TOWNSEND – At Broadwater High School Thursday, the Broadwater Educational Foundation gave out their first grants.

Students packed the gymnasium where the organization awarded three grants, one for each Broadwater County school.

The grant recipients will use the money on a number of projects such as soil sample kits and new Kindle e-readers.

Middle school science teacher Anna Schearer said she’s thankful for the grant and thinks it’s great that the community is helping teachers various projects.

Foundation president Jennifer Beatty said the grants awarded are just the beginning. She is excited to continue to provide this support.

Beatty also said, “It’s exciting especially because I’m an alumni of the Broadwater County school system. And it’s exciting to see the opportunity to give back to our students and see the great educational opportunities that maybe weren’t even available in my time. Technology wise and those kinds of things and see that happening.”

The Broadwater Educational Foundation’s mission is to “Achieve academic excellence through enhanced classroom opportunities and experiences for K-12 public school students within the Townsend School District.”

Beatty also stated that anyone in the community can apply for these grants not just teachers.

The only criteria are it has to directly benefit the children of Broadwater schools.

The foundation’s grants provide funding for academic related activities such as educational programs, elective courses, school room grants, textbooks, supplies, scholarships, and any other suitable and worthwhile purposes.