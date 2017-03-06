HELENA – March is Women’s History Month and throughout the coming weeks the Montana Historical Society has focused its lecture series on the important roles women have played throughout the state’s history.

Interpretive Historian Ellen Baumler said women played a vital role early-on in Montana and their contributions have continued ever since.

“It’s important that we recognize this partnership,” said Baumler. “It’s also important that we recognize that women really came into their own, especially in the West, when they were very independent and really went beyond the norm.”

Baumler will lead one of the upcoming lectures, with her focus on Montana women and the nursing profession. Other topics include prostitution and prohibition, women in science and women’s roles during wartime.

Story continues below



The lectures are $5 to attend and the funds raised help the volunteer organization ‘Friends of the Montana Historical Society,’ which uses the money in various ways to help improve MHS and the experience for those who visit. They most recently purchased several strollers that visitors can borrow.

The ‘Friends’ volunteers also provide thousands of hours of service to the historical society.

“There’s all sorts of opportunities for the friends group, no matter where your skills are needed, those with computer skills are highly prized here, I’m not one of them. But I have the physical skills to do the odd jobs. And there’s a lot of fun opportunities here, plus you get to learn a lot about Montana history,” said long-time volunteer Julie Stoner.

Seats are limited, so call ahead if you’re interested in tickets. The number is 444-9553.

You can also click here for more information.