The state Senate’s main budget committee Tuesday added back millions of dollars to the main spending bill for state government – including about $10.5 million over two years for nursing homes that serve the poor.

“What we’re trying to do is fill the largest holes,” Sen. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, told MTN News Tuesday afternoon. “We’re just walking down the track and looking at every section (of the budget).”

Yet while the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, chaired by Jones, completed its work on House Bill 2, the overall state budget still has plenty of details to be determined before the 2017 Legislature finishes its work.

Lawmakers are still debating whether to increase tax-revenue forecasts for the next two years – or, whether they might accept a tax increase to help balance the budget, which still includes some cutbacks.

The Senate panel voted Tuesday evening to approve HB2, the measure that funds state government for the next two years, and send it to the Senate floor.

The Senate is scheduled to act on the $10 billion-plus bill early next week.

Once the Senate acts, HB2 will likely end up in a House-Senate conference committee to work out the final budget.

Some of the changes made by the committee Tuesday included:

Adding $10.5 million over two years to the senior and long-term care budget, which is funding for programs serving the elderly and the disabled. A big part of this budget is Medicaid payments for the poor in nursing homes.

Another $3.5 million for the Department of Public Health and Human Services. The change reduced the agency’s “vacancy savings” target for its personnel budget from 8 percent to 6 percent.

Restoring funding for an attorney in the commissioner of political practices’ office.

Adding $1 million for career technical education funding.

Yet the committee rejected many attempts to add money to the budget.

Sen. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, asked the committee to add $1.6 million to pay hire wages to child-abuse investigators and case workers, saying they are overburdened and that the state is having trouble filling the positions.

“They go into homes, meth homes; they remove kids from their parents, screaming and yelling,” she said. “They place them in places, places where they have nothing, nothing but the shirt on their back. … Let’s put the money where the rubber meets the road.”

Her amendment failed on an 8-10 vote, with all but one Republicans on the committee voting against it.

Republicans on the committee also rejected an attempt by Democrats to add $20 million back to the university system budget.

Sen. Cynthia Wolken, D-Missoula, said if the funding isn’t restored, college students are likely to see substantial tuition increases this fall.

“They are making enrollment decisions now,” she said. “We want to increase enrollment, and not turn them away.”

But Jones said the revenue simply didn’t exist, at this time, to finance that much of an addition.

“While I would love to do this, I’d love to have this conversation entirely about (education funding) – what this conversation would be about is who else got cut in order to get this money,” he said. “We do not have a pool of funds readily available.”