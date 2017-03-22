HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock recognized, on Wednesday, the work small business development centers play in helping launch new businesses as part of the first Small Business Development Center (SBDC) day.

“Montana is a great place to do business, and with the support of Small Business Development Centers, entrepreneurs are even more equipped to succeed.” said Governor Bullock. “I appreciate the opportunity to celebrate Montana’s small businesses who have translated good ideas into a successful business.”

Three different small business owners gathered at the Stonetree Climbing Center in Helena Wednesday morning: The Survivor’s Boutique, Blacklock Block Manufacturing, and Play ‘N’ Learn Preschool and Daycare.

The businesses all share the fact that they worked with small business development centers to create business plans, buy space and hire workers.

Antony Blacklock who started, and owns, Blacklock Block Manufacturing said small businesses are what build Montana, while also providing jobs.

“It’s about getting up every day and knowing you’re doing it for you, your family, wife and kids and that’s what it’s really all about, the biggest misconception is money, money is a buy product if you were miserable doing it, you’re going to miserable anyway you know,” said Blacklock

There are 10 small business development centers across the state; they help create more than 600 jobs in the state.

Montana was the creator of Wednesday’s national campaign to share success stories and notable impacts of SBDCs on the small business community. Read Governor Bullock’s recognition of SBDC Day here.

Learn more about Montana Small Business Development Centers here.