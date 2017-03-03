BOZEMAN (AP) — Gov. Steve Bullock says the state Board of Regents may have to consider closing a college campus to absorb a $23.3 million university system budget cut the Legislature is proposing.

Bullock, speaking with a newspaper editorial board, did not identify a specific campus.

Bullock says he expects the universities and colleges to have to raise tuition.

Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education Kevin McRae says Commissioner Clay Christian has told lawmakers and regents that if the budget cut remains at $23.3 million it would probably require significant tuition increases, significant cuts in educational programs or both.