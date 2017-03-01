HELENA – The statewide special election to choose a successor to former U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT) has been scheduled for Thursday, May 25.

Governor Steve Bullock set the date shortly after receiving Zinke’s resignation letter Wednesday.

Zinke resigned after the U.S. Senate voted Wednesday morning to confirm him as President Donald Trump’s Interior secretary.

Bullock set the election for the soonest day possible under law – 85 days after the resignation of the current officeholder.

State law says the governor must set an election anywhere from 85 to 100 days after the seat becomes vacant.

At least 15 candidates already have said they’re competing for the office, which is Montana’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties will choose their respective candidates for the election at nominating conventions, with local party officials acting as delegates.

Democrats plan to hold their convention this Sunday in Helena.

Republicans will be scheduling their convention as soon as they know the deadline date for submitting their candidate’s name to the secretary of state’s office, Party Chairman Jeff Essmann said Wednesday.

Seven Republicans have said they’re seeking their party’s nomination for the the race: former gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte, State Sen. Ed Buttrey of Great Falls, state Rep. Carl Glimm of Kila, former state Sen. and state party chairman Ken Miller of Laurel, Missoula contractor Dean Rehbein, Drew Turiano of Helena, and former state Sen. Ed Walker of Billings.

At least eight Democrats have said they’ll compete for their party’s nomination, including Amanda Curtis, a state representative from Butte, state Rep. Kelly McCarthy of Billings, and Rob Quist, a musician and songwriter from Creston.