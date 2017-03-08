HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock vetoed a bill that would have allowed government workers to sue if their supervisors obstructed them from communicating with a legislator.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Representative Kirk Wagoner, described the measure as a “whistleblower protection bill”.

The bill would subject supervisors to a $5,000 fine and other damages for impeding employees from discussing matters of public concern with lawmakers.

“This bill is one of two whistleblower protection bills that I introduced this session after seeing a serious need to strengthen and protect the First Amendment rights of public employees against retaliation in the form of demotion, harassment or termination after shining light on agency wrongdoing or matters of public concern,” Wagoner said.

The Governor wrote in his veto letter that the bill was too broad and that it could lead to frivolous lawsuits by disgruntled employees.

He added that existing law already allows state employees to report waste, fraud and abuse to legislators.

House Speaker Austin Knudsen said the veto would allow retaliation against public workers.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that Governor Bullock turned his back on workers while allowing protections for retaliation to continue. It’s telling that this veto came while the Legislature was out of town, but the Governor has another chance to protect the rights of workers and that’s HB 208 which I hope he will swiftly sign into law,” Knudsen stated.

HB 208, also introduced by Wagoner, was heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is expected to take executive action on the bill this week. It provides protections against retaliation of ‘whistleblowing’ state employees.