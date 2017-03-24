RED LODGE – A school bus carrying 26 students caught fire Friday morning on the road leading to the Red Lodge Mountain ski resort.

No injuries were reported, but the bus was torched. All of the students escaped before the bus was engulfed in flames.

AP reports that another bus from a different school district was passing by, and the driver took the students to the mountain. Plenty Coups High School principal Sam Bruner said, “They ended up going skiing, and the day was saved.”

The students are in grades six through 12.

Story continues below



Information from the Red Lodge Fire Department was not immediately available. A spokesman for the ski resort said he was aware of the incident but had no direct information.