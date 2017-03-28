BUTTE – The motion for a special zoning request permit to relocate the Butte homeless center was denied on Monday.

The mission wanted a variance so they could buy the former Madison School building on Greenwood Ave.

The motion was denied by Butte’s zoning board to grant Butte’s homeless shelter a permit on a 4-2 vote

Residents in the neighborhood were opposed to the plan, fearing the shelter would bring more crime and lower property values.

“How do we provide safety for our children, our grandchildren, our elderly, our families, our neighborhood?” asked Walter Garner, who opposes the shelter. “It affects our entire way of life.”

The shelter will be forced to close for good in the first week in April due to fire hazard issues.

MTN’s John Emeigh