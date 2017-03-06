(UPDATE 6:49 p.m.)-Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said two homemade bombs were found in the home of the 32-year-old man was found dead in his home Saturday night.

According to the Butte-Silver Bow Coroner’s Office, Simpson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The coroner said Simpson also suffered injuries from the explosion in his residence at 420 West Aluminum Street.

The bomb squad from Missoula searched the home and found two more unexploded devices, as well as gunpowder and several guns.

Simpson’s death has been ruled suicide.

BUTTE – A man was found dead on Saturday after setting off an explosive device inside his home in Butte.

Capt. Doug Conway of the Butte Police Department said officers responded to the home on West Aluminum Street just before 6 p.m. after a neighbor heard an explosion at a nearby home.

A 32-year-old man was found dead in the home after he set off an explosive device.

A bomb squad was called from Missoula to inspect the house and removed some items of interest, but police would not elaborate on the items.

Conway said there is no danger to residents living in the area.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.

Additional details are expected to be released on Monday, and we will update you as get more information.

(1st Report) The bomb squad was called out to a home in Butte Saturday evening after an explosion was reported at a residence.

Butte police report neighbors called police after hearing an explosion in a home at 420 W. Aluminum St. just after 6 p.m. Emergency responders blocked off the street and the bomb squad from Missoula was called in to inspect the home for other possible explosives. They were still on scene as of midnight.

Butte police Capt. Doug Conway said it was too early in the investigation to say if there was anyone in the residence at the time of the explosion or if there were any injuries. More information is expected to be released on this incident on Sunday.

MTN Reporter: John Emeigh