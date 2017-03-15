In preparation for a potentially rowdy St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Butte, police will step up their patrols and even make more room behind bars.

Butte Police will try to move some of its inmates to other area detention centers and also release some inmates serving time for minor offenses early, prior to the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations starting on Friday.

That will help clear some space to make more room in the jail.

Police will also have up to 30 officers from both Butte and Montana Highway Patrol monitoring the Uptown area beginning Thursday evening and into early Sunday.

“We’re expecting a busier crowd. Hopefully, the crowds will maintain themselves as they have over the past few years. They know when they see officers on the street, I think, the officers’ presence has cut down on a lot of the issues that we used to have.” said Butte Undersheriff, George Skuletich.

This will be the first time in more than a decade that St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, so police are expecting a larger crowd.

MTN Reporter: John Emeigh