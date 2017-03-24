(HELENA) There will be three new members of the Helena school board next year, and seven candidates have put their names forward for the May 2 election.

Thursday was the filing deadline for school trustee candidates around Montana to appear on the ballot.

In Helena, six candidates are running for two seats representing elementary and high school students. They include Jason Pettit, Luke Muskiewicz, Erin Turner, Annie Hanshew, Pamela Attardo and Jeffrey Hindoien.

All six will be on the same ballot, and voters will be able to choose two.

Story continues below



The seats are currently held by board chair Aidan Myhre and by Cherche Prezeau. Neither is running for reelection.

One candidate, Jennifer Walsh, also filed for an open seat on the high school board. That seat represents students from the Wolf Creek and Canyon Creek areas, who attend high school in Helena.

Incumbent Tina Huffsmith is not running for another term.

Three seats are also open on the East Helena school board. All three incumbents – Mark Diehl, Ann Marie Thompson and Breck Scheet – are seeking reelection. Dawn Michelle Kramer, a new candidate, will join them on the ballot.

In addition to the trustee elections, Helena and East Helena will both hold school bond votes on May 2.

School districts around the state will select new trustees in May. In many cases, though, only one person has filed to run for each open seat.

People can still file as write-in candidates through Mar. 30. After that, district clerks and county election officials can cancel elections that are uncontested.