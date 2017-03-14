HELENA – Capital High School has been named a Montana ACT college and career transition exemplar.

ACT identified Capital High as one of a select group of high schools in Montana for the college prep award.

High schools were evaluated based on test data and high school demographics.

ACT state councils then chose the school for state exemplar designation.

Scott Montgomery of ACT said that the individuals and groups recognized serve as examples to others working to improve college and career readiness for all.

Capital High Principal Brett Zanto said, in his newsletter on the CHS website, “CHS is fortunate to have a great staff who is focused on student learning and supportive of our students in all academic endeavors. You continue to foster students who are both college and career ready.”