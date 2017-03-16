The Cascade County Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution to support Senate Bill 305.

The bill would allow Montana counties to utilize mail-in ballots for the special election to fill Ryan Zinke’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

By conducting a mail-in ballot election, the state could save up to $750,000 and Cascade County would save up to $80,000.

Opponents at the meeting said they are concerned about residents who would not be able to vote by mail, but Cascade County Clerk & Recorder Rina Moore said 75% of Cascade County residents already vote by absentee ballot.

She added that if there was a problem with a mail-in ballot, a person could still vote at Exhibition Hall on the day of the election.

“Mail didn’t get it delivered, you’re not a registered voter, you’re on the inactive list because you might not have voted in the last federal election, you made a mistake on the ballot, that can all be rectified at our office, it’s just a short form,” said Moore.

A Montana House judiciary committee hearing for Senate Bill 305 is scheduled for Thursday, March 23.

The special election for the House seat vacated by now-Secretary of the Interior Zinke will be held May 25.

The candidates include Greg Gianforte (R), Rob Quist (D), and Rob Quist (D).