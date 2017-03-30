HELENA – The latest U.S. Census Bureau report shows that Lewis and Clark County continues to grow.

The population of the county is just over 67,000 compared to the census taken in 2010 counting the population at just under 63,500.

The city of Helena makes up roughly half the population of the county at 30,500, a jump of 8.4 percent from the last census.

The report also showed the average income in 2015 for the City was approximately $29,000, slightly higher than the national average.

However, the percent of people living in poverty is 17 percent compared to 13.5 percent nationally.

Other notable statistics: 38 percent of people over the age 25 have a bachelor’s degree or higher in Lewis and Clark County. In Helena that number is slightly higher at 45 percent of the population.

Both of those statistics are higher than the national average. Only 30 percent of people over the age of 25 in the U.S have bachelor’s degrees.

