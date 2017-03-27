HELENA – Over 300 cheerleaders from all over Montana competed at the annual State’s Spirit Event.

In its eighth year, the Helena Athletic Club’s event hosted cheerleaders performing both solo and team dance numbers to hip-hop, classic rock and pop songs.

The Helena Athletic Club had three teams competing including the Mustangs Tiny, youth and senior teams.

Laura Snellman, coach at the Helena Athletic Club and former cheerleader said she couldn’t be more proud of the girls.

“I love watching them grown as a team, I love watching all their progress throughout the season and seeing them earn all the awards that they get because they are just such an awesome team,” said Snellman.

The spirit event also served as a fundraiser for the Mustang’s cheerleading booster club