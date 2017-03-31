MISSOULA – On Friday, several local and regional child service organizations held an event to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Organizations like The Parenting Place, the Child Abuse Prevention Center, and CASA of Missoula had speakers and booths set up to help introduce parents to resources available in the community. They displayed “Pinwheels for Prevention” to raise awareness of child abuse.

According to childhelp.org, every year more than 3.6 million referrals are made to child protection agencies involving more than 6.6 million children nationally. Parenting Place Executive Director Teresa Nygaard said parenting isn’t easy, and its okay to ask for help.

“We want to normalize the fact that we are all struggling when it comes to parenting. And we want to make sure that people feel like they can be connected to services and therefor you see a lot of tables around the outside of our circle here today, just showing how it takes a village to help keep and protect our children in the middle here,” Nygaard said.

Nationally over 900,000 “Pinwheels for Prevention” have been displayed since the program launched in 2008.

MTN’s Don Fisher