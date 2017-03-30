BUTTE – Montana tech recently received funding to continue a program that helps high school age students learn more about computer science.

The Gianforte Family Foundation renewed the Butte University’s $135,000 in funding for the program.

CodeMontana is a statewide contest for high school students that teaches computer programming and rewards them with cool prizes along the way.

The goal is to prepare Montana Youth for high paying careers in technology here in Montana.

Story continues below



The CodeMontana website reports that there are more high paying programming jobs in the state than computer science graduates.

Montana Tech takes in successful applicants, aged middle school through high school, at no cost for the year-long course to teach students about computer science. The program teaches students the foundational skills of coding which can be used in many different professions.

Lucas Stout, a participant in the program said, “It was a great thing to pick me up into a degree that I wouldn’t have otherwise chosen so and I haven’t had any regrets since then, so it’s been happy.”

Students can apply for the course at the CodeMontana website.