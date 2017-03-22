MISSOULA – Mineral County Sheriff Tom Bauer said there was no foul play involved in the death of Debra Ann Koziel of Colorado Springs, who was found dead in Mineral County on Tuesday.

Sheriff Bauer told MTN News that the body of Koziel, 56, was found Tuesday afternoon in the Fish Creek area near Alberton.

He added that Koziel died from exposure and that her death was not suspicious.

A search began last Friday at around 6 p.m. when Mineral County 911 dispatch received a call from Koziel stating she didn’t know where she was and that her car was on a hill.

The phone died in the middle of the conversation. Dispatchers then tried to ping her phone but were not successful.

Bauer said he and his deputies were looking for a needle in a haystack, not knowing her specific location.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral County Search & Rescue, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks plus area residents spent the next several days searching for Koziel.

A Sheriff’s deputy found Koziel’s car parked on Fish Creek at mile marker 8 on Monday at around noon and continued the search, interviewing residents in the area and they still couldnot find her.

The break came on Tuesday when a FWP warden found Koziel’s tracks about a mile downstream of Fish Creek just north of the car.

He also found Koziel’s suitcase and medications. They walked up the ridge about 600 feet, where they found Koziel’s body.

Sheriff Bauer doesn’t know why Koziel was in this area. He said that is still being investigated.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty