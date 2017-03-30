HELENA – The City County Commissioners approved a resolution to amend the Helena Valley Area plan by adding the Fort Harrison Joint Land Use Study.

The joint land use study is a planning document and not a regulatory document. The study aims to reduce conflicts between Fort Harrison and surrounding communities, and guide growth around the 6,700 acre military facility.

The plan examines things like traffic, noise and helicopter flight paths. The goal of the Fort Harrison study is to protect future training operations and the economic health of the surrounding area.

The Helena valley holds 95 percent of the county’s population which means a greater percentage of development activity.

“The economic importance of the military installation here is upwards to $50 million upwards annually spent on personal in Helena, so that’s really a strong economic driver having them stay here,” said Laura Erickson, Project Manager for JLUS.

The joint land use study began in 2013 and covers both Fort William H. Harrison and the Limestone Hills Training Area.