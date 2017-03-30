HELENA – Lewis and Clark County commissioners, on Thursday, approved spending as much as $40,000 to assist with planning for upgrades at West Montana Farm and Gardens.

Up to $25,000 would be spent on contract work with an architectural firm to complete a preliminary report on the project.

Another $15,000 was approved to contract with an engineering firm for grant writing services.

West Mont Farm and Gardens has sought grants to upgrade or rebuild its Farm and Gardens’ group home.

Story continues below



The current building does not meet modern ADA requirements when it comes to things like door width or the fire suppression system. The bathrooms are also very cramped so they hope to update them while also adding another bedroom so that clients wouldn’t have to share.