HELENA – The Helena School District has scheduled a series of upcoming community meetings related to the approaching elementary school bond.

The meetings are with the architectural firms hired to do pre-design work for the various projects.

“Our goal is to reach out to each neighborhood and invite people from the neighborhood where the schools will be built as well as anyone else who would like to attend,” stated District Superintendent Jack Copps.

“We want to create an environment where we have good interaction between the neighborhood community and the architect regarding any ideas concerning the design and layout of the school and other related topics,” Copps added

The meeting on district wide K-8 technology and security upgrades will be April 3 at the Helena Middle School auditorium.

The Jim Darcy pre-bond meeting will be April 4 at Jim Darcy School.

The Bryant pre-bond meeting will be April 5 in the Helena High School cafeteria.

The final meeting, on Central School will be Thursday April 6 at the First Baptist Church on 8th Ave.

All the meetings are open to the public and start at 5:30 p.m.