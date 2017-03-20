Montana State Prison inmate Merlyn Lee Marceau died on March 18 at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, following an extended illness.

Marceau was 64 years old.

Marceau was sentenced in Flathead County in 1997 for sexual intercourse without consent.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 20 of the years suspended.

Story continues below



Marceau was released on probation in 2008.

In 2009, due to a violation of probation, Marceau was resentenced to 20 years in prison with no time suspended.