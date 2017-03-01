HELENA – A Tier-3 sex offender from Helena accused of sexual abuse of children received more charges.

County Attorney Leo Gallagher filed additional felony charges last Thursday against Andrew Douglas Paige.

Wednesday in District Court Paige pled not guilty to eight felonies, including three counts of felony Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and five added charges of felony Sexual Abuse of Children.

Prosecutors say Paige raped two, 6-year-old females, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 3, between May and November of 2016.

The 36-year-old is also charged with photographing or videotaping the victims while they were engaged in sexual conduct.

Prosecutors said over the last two-years, Paige allegedly collected hundreds of images of children under the age of 13 engaging in sexual acts with adults.

More than 100 of the child porn images depict sadomasochism and bondage.

The charges are the result of a tip to the Cyber Tip Line from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by an electronic service provider who detected possible uploads of child porn to a cell phone in Lewis and Clark County.

Paige had two prior convictions for rape in Gallatin County in 1999 against 12-year-old and 15-year-old girls.

The trial for all 10 charges has been scheduled for Aug. 21.

If convicted on any of the ten felonies, under Montana’s Sentencing Enhancement Law, Paige would receive a mandatory life in prison sentence without the possibility of release.