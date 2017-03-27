HELENA (AP) — A bill to make Montana compliant with federal driver’s license rules would cost the state more than $2 million a year for the next four years.

But if it doesn’t pass, Montana residents won’t be able to use their state-issued licenses to board airplanes starting in January.

State lawmakers have resisted complying with the 2005 federal REAL ID Act over concerns of privacy. The Legislature passed a law in 2007 forbidding the state from issuing the enhanced identification cards.

The proposal by Democratic Sen. Jill Cohenour of East Helena would give Montanans the option of choosing a license that meets the federal requirements.

Cohenour told the Senate State Administration Committee on Monday it would cost the state $2.6 million to implement in the first year, and go down after that.