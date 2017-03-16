HELENA – Helena Crime Stoppers recently announced it has a new way for people to submit tips about crime in the area.

A new app called P3, available on both Google and Apple operating systems, in addition to the website and tipline, is another convenient way for those with potential information on crimes, drug activity or unsolved cases to anonymously get their tips into the hands of law enforcement.

Helena Police Detective Sergeant Randy Ranalli said Crime Stoppers regularly receives viable tips, often with information that would’ve been unknown were it not for the tipster.

“This gives them a way to report that anonymously. And the tips, it differs, anywhere from a couple a week to 20 in a month. And a lot of times the tips are information that law enforcement isn’t aware of and it’s worthwhile information,” said Sgt. Ranalli.

Story continues below



Those who provide tips that lead to an arrest, or who offer significant information on a case, are eligible to receive cash rewards which are the result of community donations and distributed by the Crime Stoppers board.

Board President JoAnne Sherwood said they’re always looking for new board members to help continue their mission and keep the community safe.

“We meet once a month,” said Sherwood. “We meet anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour. It’s on the third Wednesday of the month. And it’s a very rewarding job, we give out money, we help solve crimes, we make the community safer for people to live in. And so it’s kind of a neat thing to be able to come and provide that service to the community.”

If you’re interested in becoming part of the Crime Stoppers board, send your information to helenacrimestoppers@gmail.com

For more information on the organization, go to helenacrimestoppers.com

The new P3 app is available for download now.