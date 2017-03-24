GREAT FALLS – Montana’s agriculture leaders met with Senator Steve Daines in Great Falls Friday to talk about the future of the industry.

A concern felt across the board was the future of trade for Montana’s agriculture industry and export opportunities under the new administration.

Senator Daines met with members from Grain Growers, Montana Farm Bureau, Wool Growers, MT Specialty Mills, Stock growers and Columbia Grain.

“There’s so much uncertainty on the direction that we’re headed, we’re looking at renegotiating NAFTA, President Trump has pulled the U.S. out of TPP, both of those agreements, NAFTA has been very good for agriculture especially for MT agriculture,” said Executive Vice President of the Montana Grain Growers Association Lola Raska.

Raska said a large portion of Montana’s wheat exports go to Canada and Mexico. She said the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, would have benefited growers because the majority of Montana’s wheat is exported to pacific rim countries.

While China lifted a 13-year ban on U.S. beef imports last year, Daines said he would continue to work with countries in Asia when it comes to Montana exports.

“Getting US beef into China and importantly in Japan, they’re one of our largest trading partners when it’s related to Montana grain and Montana beef, so these are really important relationships for us to continue to develop and continue to provide fair and free access for our Montana producers,” said Daines.

Daines said he would like to see more urgency from the Trump’s administration when it comes to Agriculture. He said one positive is the appointment of former Georgia Governor Sonny Purdue as the next Secretary of Agriculture.

“We need that voice of agriculture as part of this new administration, so important you can never be loud enough when it comes to agriculture,” said Daines.

Raska said the MT Grain Grower’s Association is taking a cautious approach to the future of agriculture under President Trump but says they will have to wait and see. She said the issue of trade hits home for many Montana growers.

“Whether that’s beef or grains, pulse crops, um and we have a lot of land space, so we grow a lot of crops we have a low population, we have to go somewhere with that.”

Daines plans to travel to Asia next month to talk with leaders in China and Japan about the future of Montana exports.

Other areas of discussion at Friday’s round table ranged from deregulation and the EPA to immigration reform, health care and forestry.