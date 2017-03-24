President Trump announced Friday that his administration has officially approved the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

It completes the reversal of a decision made by his predecessor, Barack Obama, to block the project.

The approval means that Trans-Canada can now complete construction of the pipeline.

Keystone XL is intended to funnel crude oil from Canada to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Part of the project will run through eastern Montana.

Senator Steve Daines of Montana commented on the approval saying the pipeline will bring in money for the state.

“That’s $80 million a year for hurting eastern Montana counties, that’s 800 jobs; it will actually lower our utility rates and it moves us closer to North America energy independence,” Daines added.

Critics of the Keystone XL said the pipeline threatens one of the world’s largest underground deposits of fresh water and may cause other environmental problems.