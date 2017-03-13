People are still bleary from getting up what feels like an hour earlier than normal.

Clocks “sprang forward” Sunday with the beginning of daylight saving time but the change could be more than just an annoyance. The change in sleep patterns are just one of the negative side effects associated with the change.

Despite the perks of daylight saving time allowing more light during long summer days, the change can have real effects on people’s health.

A 2016 study conducted in Finland found that the overall rate for stroke was eight percent higher in the two days after daylight saving time began.

Researchers compared the stoke rates between more than 3,000 people hospitalized the week after the daylight saving time shift to stroke rates in more than 11,000 people hospitalized two weeks before or after the week of transition.

In addition to finding that the overall rate of stroke was higher, researchers also found that cancer patients were 25 percent more likely to have a stroke just after the daylight saving time switch and people older than 65 were 20 percent more likely to have a stroke.

A 2012 study from the University of Alabama-Birmingham found that the Monday and Tuesday after daylight saving time in the spring have been associated with a 10 percent increase in heart attacks.

Experts say you can mitigate the effects by shifting your sleep gradually over several days and by taking advantage of the extra light to reset your internal clock.

Montana lawmakers are currently weighing a bill that would exempt the state from recognizing daylight saving time keeping Montana on standard time year round.

That bill has passed the Montana Senate and is scheduled to be heard in the House State Administration Committee Tuesday.