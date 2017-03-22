A two-day musical festival will bring together more than 15 artists, including the Decemberists, at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater in Missoula this summer.

The lead singer of the Decemberists, Colin Meloy is a Helena native.

The band announced the inaugural Travelers’ Rest, a curated 2-day festival coming to Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana on August 12 to 13.

The Decemberists will be headlining both days of the festival, playing two unique sets, with other confirmed artists announced including Belle and Sebastian, The Head and the Heart, Sylvan Esso, Shakey Graves, Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires, Real Estate, and Julien Baker. Additional artists will be announced later this spring.

Weekend passes go on sale this Friday, at 10 a.m. MT at bigskybrewconcerts.com for $79.50. A VIP weekend pass option is also available for $149.50 (with upgraded amenities, premium viewing area, a festival poster signed by the band and more).

$1.00 of every ticket sold will benefit ACLU Montana, and the band plans to use the festival to shine a spotlight on several other such progressive-minded organizations working locally around the state. For more information, please visit travelersrestfest.com.

Tickets available at the Big Sky Brewing Company, Rockin’ Rudy’s Records, by calling 866-468-7624 and online at TicketWeb.com or BigSkyBrewConcerts.com.