MISSOULA – A Montana medical marijuana dispensary owner has pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

Charlton Victor Campbell, 40, owned Montana Buds a statewide medical marijuana dispensary network out of Bozeman.

Campbell pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana in exchange for dropping three other felony charges.

As part of the plea agreement, Campbell agreed to forfeit $30,000 in cash and will give up all the Montana Bud properties in Bozeman to the federal government.

Montana U.S. Attorney Brendan McCarthy said Campbell had a prior felony conviction from Gallatin County in 1995. Under the Montana Medical Marijuana Act, felons are banned from being a medical marijuana provider.

Campbell will be sentenced on June 16 in Missoula and faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and up to $10 million in fines.

MTN Reporter: Melissa Rafferty