HELENA – The Helena Education Foundation is surprising this year’s Distinguished Educators this week as part of its annual “Celebration of Excellence” event.

In all, 50 public school educators are being honored, having been nominated by the 50 “2017 Distinguished Students.”

Thursday afternoon, Senior Seth Putnam surprised his former Jefferson School fifth grade elementary teacher with the Distinguished Educator award.

Joan Janhunen has been teaching at Jefferson for 31 years.

Putnam said her impact had a lasting effect on his education from that point on.

“I just remember her classes being one of the most enjoyable classes,” said Putnam. “I think that’s one of the classes where I really got ahead in math and science. I remember doing the yo-yo math back then and I think that really helped me all throughout school.”

Janhunen was very surprised at the honor.

“There’s nothing better than to have a student himself tell you that you did something for them, that you made a difference in their life somehow.”

HEF Executive Director Lisa Cordingley said there is something special about telling both student and teacher that they’re being recognized for their work.

“It’s wonderful for us to be able to reach out to these students and tell them that the community is proud of what they’ve accomplished as they are ready to graduate from high school,” said Cordingley. “But the best thing about this is, for example today, telling a teacher who has been in the classroom for 31 years what a difference her work with kids has made.”

To be qualified as a Distinguished Scholar, students must have a GPA of 3.7 or higher; be in their senior year of high school; have completed a certain number of high school credits including AP or higher level classes such as college courses and participate in at least two extra-curricular activities.

Distinguished educators are identified based on excellence in specific curriculum and leadership and have overcome obstacles to achieve and serve.

To learn more about the HEF’s celebration of Excellence, click here.