MISSOULA – The outdoor open burning season has kicked off in western and northwestern Montana.

In Missoula County, all burns require a permit, the cost $5 and can be obtained online or at the local fire department. Residents also have the option to “renew” permits from last year.

Jordan Koppen with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation office in Missoula pointed out that outdoor burning can be done by permit until Aug. 31.

He added that to prevent a burn from spreading fire, burners should “think like a firefighter and take every precaution.”

All general outdoor burns must begin after 9 a.m. and be fully extinguished by 4 p.m. unless local fire departments have granted an extension. If fires gets out of control, the person who started it is liable for costs of potential damage the fire caused.

March 1 marks the start of the 2017 open burn season for Flathead and Northern Lake counties. Burn permits are not required between March 1 and April 30 but will be required from May 1 through June 30.

Helpful tips to remember for burning include:

Debris burning seasons are for burning natural vegetative yard and agricultural debris only.

Build piles with dry materials so they burn clean and fast, and refrain from burning wet grass or material that will smolder and produce excess smoke.

Build piles of manageable size and in areas clear of any surrounding or overhanging vegetation.

Check the local weather forecast and do not light fires if windy conditions are predicted.

Do not leave fires unattended.

Have enough water, tools, and people on site to help put out fires if necessary.

A fire is not out until it is cold to the touch. Call 911 immediately if a fire does burn out of control.

Ali Ulwelling with the DNRC in Kalispell added that there are many ways that to decrease the chance of a home igniting in a fire. To help prepare for wildfire season, use debris burning seasons to keep the area around homes safe by remembering “Lean, clean and green”. The motto means:

Remove any shrubs planted or branches immediately adjacent, touching or hanging over homes.

Trim all branches up 6 -10 feet from the ground.

Thin trees or small clumps of trees, so the longest branches are at least 10 feet apart.

Clean out gutters of all leaf and needle debris.

Rake all leaves out from under decks, porches, stairs and around the perimeter of homes.

Keep the grass mowed short or irrigated 30 to 100 feet from homes.

In Missoula County, before starting any fires, permits must be activated either online or by calling the activation phone line at 1-888-583-6497. With the exception of small cooking or recreational fires, every fire ignited; including ones on public land, require a burn permit.

Click here for a link to Missoula County Burn Permit System.

Ulwelling pointed out that anyone planning to burn in Flathead or Northern Lakes Counties must call the Ventilation Hotline daily at 406- 751-8144 or check the website for restrictions prior to burning.

The hotline and the site are updated daily by 8:30 am; weekend information will be available on the hotline by 5 p.m. on Fridays. Ulwelling added that as no burning will be allowed during July, August, and September.

MTN Reporter: Don Fisher