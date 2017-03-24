The Montana Department of Justice has been asked by the Wheatland County Attorney and Sheriff’s Office to investigate the use of a taser on an 84-year-old man during a traffic stop last week.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the Division of Criminal Investigation has been asked to review the incident that took place on St Patrick’s Day.

An “electronic control device” was deployed by a deputy, according to the statement.

Richard “Dick” Stoltz confirmed the incident but declined to discuss the matter further.

Stoltz appeared in Wheatland County Justice Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the four citations, according to the court clerk.

The citations include driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and obstructing a peace officer.

The incident occurred at 9:40 p.m. on South Central Avenue in Harlowton.

It’s unclear what led deputies to use a taser on Stoltz.

Stoltz is not in custody.

MTN’s Aja Goare