(HELENA) You can help children in need in the Helena area, just by leaving some food outside your door.

Helena Food Share is holding its third annual Doorsteps to Backpacks food drive Wednesday afternoon. More than 200 volunteers will go around the city to collect donations left in front of the door.

Food Share is looking for “kid-friendly” food items: granola bars, juice boxes, fruit cups, instant oatmeal and pudding cups. That food will then go into the nonprofit’s Kid Packs.

“It’s the most significant food drive that we do for Kid Packs in particular,” said Bruce Day, Helena Food Share’s executive director.

The Kid Packs program provides two meals each weekend for more than 1,000 Helena-area students who might otherwise go hungry.

Day says one in five kids in this community deal with hunger on a regular basis.

“One of the things that we’re accomplishing, I think, with Doorsteps to Backpacks is that people are becoming more aware of the need that kids have in particular,” he said.

Helena Food Share collected more than 7,000 pounds of food in last year’s drive. Day says he hopes to exceed that this year.

The volunteers who will collect the donations are part of the AmeriCorps program. They will be in Helena for training and taking that opportunity to perform some community service.

Day says it wouldn’t be possible to conduct the drive without cooperation from AmeriCorps.

If you want to leave food on your doorstep, Day says you should have it out by 1 p.m. Wednesday.

While donations will only be collected from within the Helena city limits, people outside the city can still participate. Many local grocery stores will be accepting donations Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m.