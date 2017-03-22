HELENA – Downtown patrons could see a rise in parking meter fees and some parking garages.

The Helena Parking Commissions is recommending the increase to help pay for new parking meters, currently the meters only take coins.

The HPC want customers to be able to have the option of paying with their debit or credit cards.

The proposal recommends parking rates to increase from $.50 to $1 an hour.

Parking on Cruise Avenue would continue to be priced below the rest of Downtown; the current $.25 an hour rate would increase to $.50 an hour.

HPC would have to give their stamp of approval before the increase in meter price will take effect.

“Doing business is part of it, maintenance on those machines, expenses continue to rise and if we can update the meters to the current technology that is out there,” said David Hewitt, Director of Helena Parking Commission.

HPC is also working on an app to release this summer so customers will be able to pay for parking through their mobile devices.