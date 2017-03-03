(EAST HELENA) Kindergartners and first-graders at Eastgate Elementary School got an unusual sight Friday afternoon – their principal putting a tutu on a pig.

It was all part of a monthlong challenge to encourage more reading, and it seems to have worked.

Eastgate librarian Nancy Lunday came up with the idea. She challenged students and staff to read a total of 62,200 minutes reading at home during the month of February. If they succeeded, principal Jill Miller would dress a pig in a ballerina costume.

“When the minutes first started coming in, I was getting pretty nervous, because I only had 10,000 minutes the first day,” Lunday said. “But then after that the minutes started rolling in and people started turning in their charts, and we made it.”

In the end, Eastgate blew past their goal by more than 14,000 minutes. So, during their regular student of the month assembly, Miller wound up putting ballet shoes on a small black pig named Charlotte.

“The buildup to this was awesome,” said Lunday. “The kids, every day: ‘Is the pig coming? Is the pig coming? Did we get our minutes?’”

Rowena Meehan, whose children once attended Eastgate, provided the pig. She rescued Charlotte, who now lives as a pet in her home.

“Rumor had it that I had a pig when they started this challenge, so they called and said, ‘Can we borrow Charlotte?’” Meehan said. “And I was like, ‘Sure!’”

There was a little trouble getting Charlotte into the Eastgate gym for the assembly, though, as she briefly ran off down the hallway. It took two people to carry her in for the ceremony.

Lunday says she’s not sure exactly how she came up with the pig proposal, but she says it may have had something to do with a children’s book in which a small pig named Olivia becomes a ballerina.