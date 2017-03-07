HELENA – Tuesday is National Pancake Day: a chance for you to enjoy pancakes and help Shodair Children’s Hospital in the process.

IHOP has helped make it possible by offering a free short stack of their buttermilk pancakes with a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.

In Montana, that money goes directly to Shodair.

Locations in Helena, Kalispell, Bozeman and Missoula are all taking part today.

Shodair Foundation Director Keith Meyer said they are always appreciative of the support they receive from IHOP and the community.

“By having free pancakes available on National Pancake Day, the donations that people leave after their free pancakes or their meal, will help support and go 100 percent back to Shodair,” said Meyer.

IHOP General Manager Steve Johnson said the community always shows up to show its support. “It’s been pretty good,” says Johnson. “Today’s been an increase over last year. We’re getting nice donations and a lot of public support.”

Tuesday’s Pancake Day goes until 7 p.m.

Annually, Shodair Children’s Hospital serves 1,600 Montana kids ages 5 to 18.

For more information about Pancake Day or the children’s hospital visit their Facebook page.