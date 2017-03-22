HELENA (AP) — Education officials and advocates are pressing Montana senators to add money to the next state budget where the House wouldn’t.

Nearly two dozen people testified Wednesday in support of more money for the state university system, special education and specialty schools like the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind and the Montana Digital Academy.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee took up the 2018-2019 budget by starting with the largest state spending area, education.

Many of the same requests were turned down by the House when it passed the $10.2 billion spending plan last week. Since then, a new forecast predicted the state could see $106 million in additional revenue over the next two years.

Lawmakers on from both parties say they will not assume all of that extra money will actually be available.

AP Reporter: Matt Volz