WASHINGTON – The nation’s civil engineers said President Trump’s promise to spend a $1 trillion to improve infrastructure is not nearly enough.

The Society of Civil Engineers released it’s the report card on U.S. infrastructure. The report card is released once every four years.

The report gave bridges a “C+” because almost 40 percent are over 50 years old and 59,000 are structurally deficient.

Roads get a “D” because one out of every five miles of roads are in poor condition.

When it come to a total price tag to address the maintenance backlog, The group said Trump’s $1trillion proposal doesn’t go far enough, but will actually need closer to $4.5 trillion.

Greg DiLoreto of the American Society of Civil Engineers said, “The cumulative grade of D+ reflects the significant back log of needs facing our nation’s infrastructure.”

Tom Smith also of the American Society of Civil Engineers said, “Unfortunately we have a tendency to wait for disaster and be reactive and we want to be proactive and not reactive.”

The engineers said one reason infrastructure has suffered is because the federal gas tax hasn’t been raised since 1993 adding that a $.25 a gallon raise could be the answer.