Evel Knievel Days organizers don’t want the festival to crash and burn but losing $100,000 of funding may put the event in jeopardy.

The Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Advisory board withdrew the money from the event Tuesday.

This means the festival will get $25,000 like the other free summer festivals in Butte.

“It’s very disappointing. We were planning on that money. We’ve got to be a little more aggressive on a sponsorship now, but it’s no different than any other year. We’re going to push forward,” said Evel Knievel Festival President Stephen Coe.

Organizers say it will be harder to get big-name performers to fill the three-day festival at the end of July, but that they have a big jump planned.

“In an area that’s non-residential, no businesses are right there. There’s a lot of run off if something happens. No people can be down there. We’re looking to make a safe event,” Coe said.

Organizers of Evel Knievel Days said it would be a shame to lose the festival because, like the other major summer festivals in Butte, Evel Knievel Days has a big economic impact on the city.

“This festival is estimated to bring in between $12 and $17 million a year. The Folk Festival does exactly the same. So to lose that sort of infuse in July would be very bad for Butte, we’re trying to not let that happen,” said Coe.

Whether or not the event will remain successful remains to be seen.

MTN Reporter: John Emeigh