A Helena man and his teenage son survived after getting caught and partially buried in an avalanche north of Lincoln on Sunday.

Captain Brent Colber with the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s office says the avalanche happened just after 2 p.m.

Timothy Wetherill and his 15-year-old son were cross-country skiing west of Stonewall mountain.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln fire and ambulance services, and Lewis & Clark County search and rescue teams were able to locate them just before 4 p.m.

Story continues below



“It was a major team effort and just an all-around awesome effort from all the agencies, working together to save lives, great job,” Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

Lincoln Rural Fire Chief Zach Muse says Timothy Wetherill and his 15-year-old son were backcountry skiing on Stonewall Mountain when they were buried waist deep in what Muse calls ‘concrete-like snow.’

The pair were able to reach their cell phones and call for help. Muse says technology was the key to getting them out alive.

“They pinged his phone and I put it on the GPS and figured out roughly where they were. That is really what saved them I shaving cell phone service because if they didn’t have cell phone service we just would have never know about it and probably wouldn’t of turned out for the better,” Muse said.

“A huge thanks to a couple of our local boys that went above and beyond to get to them – Reece and Zack Hagen along with their dad Kelly hustled up there to help us out,” the Facebook page also said.“Reece and Zack got to them first and dug them out and got them down to us. It was in some rugged, steep and dangerous terrain. Huge Thanks!”

The two were taken to St. Peters Hospital in Helena where the son was treated for minor injuries; the father sustained serious injuries to his rib cage, according to Muse.

MTN Reporter: Kent Luetzen